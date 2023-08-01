BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Bryan County is still feeling the impacts of the Apr. 2022 tornado that swept through and damaged several homes and buildings, including the county’s courthouse.

Ahead of this year’s elections, the Bryan County Elections Office has been temporarily relocated to the Lanier Learning Center in Pembroke. The Elections Office was previously in the courthouse annex that is being repaired.

This location change won’t impact any of the actual voting locations, but you will need to go to the new location if you want to register to vote or change an address in person. These changes and checking voter registration status can also be made online here.

They were previously in the courthouse annex that is being repaired. City officials say the courthouse is estimated to be completed in the first half of 2024 due to a long wait for the manufacture of some needed electrical items.

Repairs are still currently underway at other county buildings that were damaged as well. In addition to the courthouse, Hendrix Park is in the final steps of repair with other minor structures, like pavilions, set to start soon. Repairs on the County Administration Building are estimated to be completed before the end of 2023.