PEMBROKE, Ga. (WSAV) – Officials are working quickly to provide tarps to residents impacted by the April 5 tornado in Bryan County.

Rain is in the forecast through the weekend, so crews need to get damaged homes covered as soon as possible.

Homeowners in need of tarps are asked to call or text 912-675-6829. If you’re texting the number or do not get an answer when calling, officials advised leaving your name, preferred contact number, address and a quick message stating that you need a tarp for your roof.

Anyone who would like to volunteer is asked to report to Lanier Primary School (6024 Hwy. 280) to check-in and receive an assignment.

