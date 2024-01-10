RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) — Storms rolled through Bryan County and WSAV was on your side asking the community how they are powering through the storm.

In southern Bryan County, Some people were hunkering down and others doing their day-to-day duties such as coming to work and serving the community. Philly’s on the Hill was serving hot food. This Richmond Hill shop has been a part of the community for five months.

Students are out of school and others are off from work and News 3 stopped by to see how the Philly cheesesteak shop had been doing.

“So, we brought in our flags, everything was brought in,” Robin Tollison, an employee said. “The rugs, everything”

As far as sales, they had a positive outcome.

“So today was actually pretty good,” Tollison continued. “We called in extra staff because we were so busy.”