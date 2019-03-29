Bryan County asks for residents input on new development code Video

ELLABELLA, Ga., (WSAV)- Community leaders and members attended a meeting on new zoning codes in North Bryan County.

Audra Miller, community development director for Bryan County, said current codes for development are outdated for the growing county and it's the perfect time to get residents involved.

She added the county is looking to adopt a unified development code, and residents will be able to offer input on a number of items including whether an area will be zoned commercial, residential, or a mixture of both. Also, if the growing county needs to zone more areas for preservation.

Resident Gareth Collins said he is glad the county is holding the forum because as a taxpayer it makes him feel like his voice matters.

" You know people in the neighborhood have a right to know what's actually coming to the area. Whether it be industrial or residential. So it's great they're asking for their opinion," Collins said.

Residents in South Bryan County will have their turn to give input in May. That's when another public meeting will be held.