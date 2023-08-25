RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) – Renovations are underway at the Richmond Hill location of the Bryan County Animal Shelter thanks to a $25,000 grant from the Atlanta Humane Society.

“The dog kennels are getting redone, floors are getting resealed, and cinder blocks are getting redone,” said Brooke Hardy, manager of Bryan County Animal Control. “That’ll give our guys a little bit more comfortable of a space to hang out in.”

The Richmond Hill shelter is 10 years old, compared to the Pembroke location, which was built in 2019. Closing down one of their locations called for adjustments.

“We still have officers stationed in Richmond Hill. So, if anyone has issues there, there’s still officers nearby that can respond to calls and pickups,” Hardy said.

Renegade Paws Rescue in Savannah is one of Bryan County’s rescue partners. They helped out in a major way by taking in almost 20 dogs.

“[Renegade Paws] is a little bit bigger capacity and have foster homes. But in Bryan County, we have two shelter locations. Those are your municipal shelters,” Hardy said. “We have 12 dog kennels, a small cat room and cat kennels at the front of the office.”

Hardy says the shelter has seen a similar call volume and response times compared to when renovations started. Officers are still stationed in Richmond Hill to help.

“The community’s been extremely supportive of the renovations and understand we’ve had people volunteer to do stray holds at their house, too, or foster for the rescue to kind of step up during this time,” Hardy said. “It’s been very helpful and appreciated.”

Renovations are expected to be completed by mid-September.