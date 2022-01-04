Bryan Co. officials say newspaper carrier on delivery route alerted family to morning house fire

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Bryan County Emergency Services (BCES) responded to a reported house fire on Briarwood Lane just outside of Richmond Hill city limits Tuesday morning.

Officials say crews arrived after 5:30 a.m. to discover a fire fully involved in the two car garage of the home.

BCES says a newspaper carrier, Kim Sarver, alerted the family to the fire after noticing the blaze while on her delivery route.

Officials say Sarver also called 911 and helped get the family out of the home.

photo: Bryan County Emergency Services

No one was injured. Officials say the fire was contained to the garage and the home is assumed to be livable.

The Red Cross was called to assist the family.

Officials continue to investigate the cause of the fire but believe the blaze may have been started by embers from a backyard fire pit.

BCES plans to recognize Sarver in an upcoming Bryan County Commission meeting for her actions to save the family and their home.