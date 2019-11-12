Bryan Co. man indicted for child sex crimes; Wife allegedly told victims they were ‘psychic visions’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Tuesday the U.S. Department of Justice announced federal charges against a Bryan County man and his wife.

According to officials, Michael Wilson, 37, faces charges including Coercion and Enticement of a Minor to Engage in Sexual Activity. Michael’s spouse, Lori Wilson, a/k/a “Loretta Lightningbolt,” 34, faces a separate federal indictment with Tampering with a Victim or Witness.

According to court documents and testimony, Michael Wilson is accused of attempting to coerce multiple minor victims to engage in sexual activity from 2017 through early 2019. After the minors reported the information to police, the indictment says Lori Wilson persuaded one of the victims to “withhold information regarding… reports of sexual assault.”

The indictment states Lori Wilson attempted to persuade the victim that the minor’s experiences were “psychic visions” or “dreams.”

The charges against Michael Wilson carry possible sentences of up to life in prison.

Lori Wilson could face a possible sentence of up to 20 years in prison, along with up to five years of supervised release.

