Carter Infinger, Chairman of the Bryan County Commission. (Photo provided by Matthew Kent)

BRYAN COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The citizens of Bryan County Georgia will not be paying an increase on property they own even though their property value has gone up.

In a unanimous vote, Bryan County Commissioners voted to roll back the city’s millage rate.

Commission Chair, Carter Infinger says, this is the 7th year the elected body has been able to roll back the rate.

Property taxes are set by the Board of Assessors who, yearly, determine the market value of property based on recent sales of properties in the area.

This move puts Bryan County’s millage rate among the lowest in the state.