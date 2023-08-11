BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Bryan County Animal Control is set to start renovations on Monday to make a more comfortable, cleaner and safer environment for animals in their care.

“We look forward to that process of getting new kennels, new walls, and new fencing in place to make the dogs a little bit more comfortable,” Matthew Kent, Bryan County’s communications manager said.

For the next two to three months, work will be done on the walls and floors of the building. Specifically, sealing the floors and walls to make cleaning the kennels easier. New fencing will also be installed to protect the animals from getting stabbed or punctured. We’re told renovations will also free up space for additional animals.

“Hopefully when we get the kennels improved, we’ll have different dogs that come in and new rescues that we can help,” Kent told News 3.

During renovations, pups will be splitting, going to different shelters.

“In the short-term interval for adoptions for dogs, at least the Richmond Hill shelter will not be able to house dogs, so if someone wanted to adopt a dog they need to go to renegade or they would need to go to our Pembroke shelter,” Kent explained.

They are looking to have all of their furry visitors adopted or fostered before starting renovations on Monday. You can still help by calling (912)-653- 3816.