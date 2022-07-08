BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — Alysa Robinson describes the night of June 17 as nothing short of terrifying.

“We heard gunshots going off like and we’re trying to figure out at first where they’re coming from,” Robinson said. “Then we realized they were coming from inside of the house. Next thing I know, I’m hearing my baby is shot.”

According to the Brunswick Police Department, the shooting Robinson is recalling happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Ellis Street. A 23-year-old man, who later turned himself in, was visiting the home and began firing shots from the bathroom, according to police.

A bullet hit Robinson’s 2-year-old son, Landan.

“I just grabbed him, I rushed him to the ER and we’ve been here ever since,” she said. “I couldn’t waste one more second thinking, panicking, waiting on the ambulance.”

Four other children and several adults were inside the home at the time of the shooting.

Landan is expected to make a full recovery, but there were times Robinson said she wasn’t sure her young son would make it. The gunshot hit his spleen, colon, intestines and fractured his spine before exiting his body.

“Once he gets older and he starts to see his surgery scars, he sees the gunshot wound if he asks I’ll tell him, ‘you had something that happened to you, but you made it through, you’re all right, you’re still here,'” Robinson said. “We had to teach you to walk all over again but you made it through.”

Landan is still in the hospital in Jacksonville, after undergoing two procedures. His mother said Landan will soon be moved to Atlanta for in-patient physical therapy.

Brunswick Police arrested 23-year-old Aaron Holland and charged him with aggravated assault. Robinson said Holland was a family acquaintance, but she didn’t know him well. She also claimed he was on drugs when he fired the gun.

One week after the shooting, Holland turned himself in.

“I would say thank you,” Robinson said. “Because then now, you can get some rest, you can finally realize what you did and what consequences are coming behind what you did.”

Landan’s family has started a GoFundMe to help pay for medical expenses. If you’d like to donate, click here.