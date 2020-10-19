Brunswick Police Department to dispose of expired, unwanted prescription drugs at Saturday event

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – The community will have the opportunity to safely get rid of unused, expired or unwanted prescription drugs in Brunswick this week.

As part of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s 19th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, the public can bring pills for disposal to the Brunswick Police Department (206 Mansfield Street) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Brunswick police say the event is free and anonymous, no questions asked. Liquids, needles or sharps cannot be accepted. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.

Last fall, Americans turned in nearly 883,000 pounds of prescription drugs at nearly 6,300 sites operated by the DEA and almost 5,000 of its state and local law enforcement partners.

Brunswick police say this initiative addresses a “vital public safety and public health issue.”

“Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse,” the Brunswick Police Department said in a press release. “Rates of prescription drug abuse in the United States are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs.”

In addition to DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, there are many other ways to dispose of unwanted prescription drugs every day, including the 11,000 authorized collectors that are available all year long. For more information, visit DEA’s year-round collection site locator.

The FDA also provides information on how to properly dispose of prescription drugs. More information is available here.