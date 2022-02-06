Brunswick man convicted for connection to 2019 shooting death

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — A Brunswick man faces life in prison after he was convicted Thursday in connection to a 2019 murder.

Glynn County District Attorney Keith Higgins says 20-year-old Ethan Bell Bennett was convicted on several charges including:

Malice murder

Two counts of felony murder

Aggravated assault

Possession of a firearm by a first offender probationer

Possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and simple battery

Bell was found guilty in the shooting death of Antonio Randolph, 35, who was shot from behind four times in front of his mother’s home. Randolph had developed a relationship with Bennett’s mother and they both began struggling with addiction, Higgins said.

According to text messages and witness statements, Bennett and his brother blamed Randolph for their mother’s addiction and planned to harm him.

Bennett, his brother and two others confessed to confronting and shooting Randolph on July 22, 2019, Higgins said. The co-defendants are set for trial on Feb. 28.

“Full credit for the conviction goes to the Glynn County Police Department for their exhaustive investigative efforts in this case,” said Nigel Lush, Deputy Assistant District Attorney who prosecuted the case on behalf of the State. “The investigation and subsequent trial were difficult due to the reluctance of many witnesses to cooperate.”