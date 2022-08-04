BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — A federal judge in Brunswick denied a request to acquit two of the men involved in Ahmaud Arbery’s murder on hate crime charges.

In February, Travis and Greg McMichael, along with William “Roddie” Bryan, were found guilty of federal hate crime trials — on top of murder charges at the state level. The McMichaels then filed a motion to get their charges dropped.

In court documents obtained by News 3, the judge says, “because the evidence is more than sufficient to support their convictions, these motions are denied.”

The McMichaels and Bryan are set to appear for a sentencing hearing next Monday.