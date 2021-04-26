Brunswick High School student stabbed, another student in custody

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – According to Glynn County Schools, first responders airlifted a student that was stabbed on the Brunswick High School campus, another student is in custody.

According to school officials, the victim was stabbed during an altercation with the other student in the school’s courtyard.

The student is responsive but has been airlifted to a Jacksonville hospital for treatment.

The student’s current condition is unknown.

The accused student has been taken into custody and is now facing school and criminal charges.

An investigation into the incident is underway.

Officials say no other students or staff members were harmed.

A Code Blue was called due to the emergency situation with the student but has since been lifted.

The identities of the students involved have not been released at the time of this report.