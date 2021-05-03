Brunswick Firefighters battled weekend blaze at wood pellet warehouse

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – Several neighboring fire departments assisted Brunswick firefighters battle a blaze Sunday night at a Brunswick warehouse.

The warehouse is located at Mayor’s Point in the Port of Brunswick in the city’s south end.

According to officials the warehouse is owned by Montreal-based biofuel company Logistec and is used to store wood pellets.

A Brunswick fire officials says the fire was the result of a spontaneous combustion, resulting from a build-up of heat within the massive piles of wood pellets inside the warehouse.

Construction of the 139,000-square-foot aluminum building was completed in October of 2016. It replaced two smaller wood-framed buildings that burned down during a fire in July of 2015. Logistic ships wood chips to European countries for use as biofuel in power plants.

Brunswick firefighters say they have fought several smaller blazes at the building since, all the result of spontaneous combustion from heat buildup within the massive piles of wood chips.