BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — Ahmaud Arbery would have been 29 today—a fact not forgotten by his family who held a birthday celebration Saturday in Ahmaud Arbery Park in Brunswick.

The Brunswick community celebrated Arbery with free food, drinks, and music.

Ahmaud’s 29th birthday is May 8, and his family tells News 3 that this is their way of keeping his legacy alive.

Arbery was shot and killed in February of 2020, then 25 years old, by three white men while on a jog. All were convicted of his murder in 2021.

His father, Marcus Arbery Sr., says that although there were convictions, he believes justice for his son hasn’t been completely served.

“The Arbery family is going to keep the name alive and make sure another family does not have to go through what we went through. We keep everyone accountable for what they did to him – not only Jackie Johnson,” Arbery Sr. said.

Former Brunswick-area District Attorney Jackie Johnson has been facing charges since 2021 for interfering on behalf of Arbery’s killers in the investigation. Her prosecution has since been delayed.