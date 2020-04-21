Broughton Street to be partially closed Monday for start of improvement project

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The City of Savannah Office of Capital Projects Management will start construction on Phase I of the Broughton Street Improvement Project on Monday.

Broughton Street will be closed to traffic between Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Jefferson Street, and detour signs will be posted to direct drivers. Pedestrian access to homes and businesses on Broughton Street will still be available throughout construction.

According to the City, Phase I includes Broughton Street between Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Drayton Street. Improvements include new sidewalks and crosswalks with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) ramps, traffic signage and markings, and lighting and landscaping.

The construction budget is just over $11 million and was approved by the prior council last year.

Work on Phase I was original scheduled start in early April, but the COVID-19 outbreak delayed delivery of needed materials. It is scheduled to be completed in the first quarter of 2021.