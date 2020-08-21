Broughton Street improvement project seeing delays due to utility repairs

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The city of Savannah is seeing a slight delay on its Broughton Street improvement project due to utility repairs.

City officials tell News 3 that several underground utility lines have to be repaired before work can continue. They say repairs have not been made to underground utilities like water lines, sewer lines, and power lines in almost 40 years.

Assistant City Manager, Heath Lloyd, said the city has been in contact with businesses in that area. The city has been holding bi-weekly Zoom meetings with businesses to hear what concerns owners have and give progress updates.

“With these unforeseen challenges it’s easy to get frustrated but I assure everybody the city of Savannah is committed to this project because it was a project worth doing and I will also commit that my belief is once we finish Broughton Street it will be a street like no other,” Lloyd said.

Phase one of the project is expected to be completed in November. The next Zoom meeting will be held Tuesday, August 25.