SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A portion of Broughton Street has been closed due to a pedestrian-involved crash, according to police.

The Savannah Police Department said Broughton is closed between Barnard and Whitaker.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

No word yet on the pedestrian’s condition.

This story is developing. Stick with WSAV News 3 for updates.