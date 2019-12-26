“Bring One for the Chipper” returns to the Savannah airport

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport announced the return of their Bring One for the Chipper tree recycling event.

From December 26 to January 7, residents can dispose of their Christmas trees by bringing them to the airport’s recycling lot on Aggett Drive.

The Bring One for the Chipper recycling program helps keep Christmas trees out of landfills and off the sides of roads by repurposing them for eco-friendly projects.

According to the airport, Bring One for the Chipper, Georgia’s annual holiday recycling event has recycled over 6 million Christmas trees making mulch that has been used for playgrounds, city and county landscapes, and individual yards.

The Christmas trees brought to Savannah/Hilton Head International for Bring One for the Chipper will be chipped into mulch and used throughout the airport’s property for beautification projects, soil erosion prevention, and water retention efforts.

Before dropping off a Christmas tree, residents are asked to remove all lights, ornaments, wire, hooks, string, tinsel, and fake snow from the tree for a smooth recycling process. While at the drop-off site, residents are also encouraged to recycle any wrapping paper and cardboard boxes that may be left over from the holidays.

