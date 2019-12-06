Enmarket Savannah Bridge Run: What to know for Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Hundreds of runners are coming to the Hostess City Saturday for the Enmarket Savannah Bridge Run.

Whether your lacing up your shoes or not, News 3 has everything you need to know before the big race.

The 5K kicks off at 8 a.m. on Hutchinson Island followed by the 10K which begins at 9 a.m. on Montgomery Street by the Civic Center.

There’s also a run for the kids just before it all begins at 7:50 a.m. — also on Montgomery Street but by the Chatham County Courthouse.

Once runners are done, they can head to Franklin Square for the post-race party. Awards will be given out, a costume contest will be held and there will be live music by Whiskey Run.

While the bridge is, of course, the focus of the race, area road closures will be put into place. Portions of East Broughton, Bay and Liberty streets will be closed before the race until it’s over.

Chatham Area Transit’s bus operations will also be impacted.

All CAT buses will be rerouted and riders should expect delays during the race. The CAT Savannah Belles Ferry will operate on its regular schedule all day.

Alternate routes from the downtown Joe Murray River, Jr. Intermodal Center will begin as early as 6 a.m. The dot shuttle will not operate at all during the race, but will resume regular routes once downtown streets have been reopened afterward.

To see a full list of stops that will be missed during Saturday’s race, CLICK HERE.

WSAV will have on air coverage of the Enmarket Bridge Run on Coastal Sunrise Weekend, along with livestream coverage. There will also be a special broadcast at 8 a.m. To stream WSAV live, VISIT HERE.

More information is also available at savannahbridgerun.com.