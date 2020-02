SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – The Chatham County Police Department announced Wednesday morning that the eastbound Causten Bluff bridge on the Islands Expressway malfunctioned and was closed to all traffic.

Officials say the bridge became stuck in the open position Wednesday morning.

Vehicles approaching the bridge are being turned around by law enforcement.

Motorists should use Victory Drive to access the islands until further notice.

It is unknown when the bridge will be re-opened.