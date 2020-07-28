Brentwood Dr. fire injures and displaces resident, crews rescue kitten

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Fire Department responded to a fire Tuesday overnight in the 2100 Block of Brentwood Drive, near Skidaway and DeRenne.

Crews responded to the call at 1:40 a.m.

Officials say the resident escaped the fire but received burns. Crews transported the resident to the hospital.

Fire officials say a large amount of personal items stored throughout the home fueled the blaze.

Firefighters took a defensive stance in the fire battle as bullets stored in the home began to explode, set off by the fire.

Crews cut the power to the structure while battling the blaze.

Firefighters rescued a kitten from the fire.

photo: Savannah Fire

The resident was displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.