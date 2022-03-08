SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A new low-fare airline is launching five new routes from Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport this summer.

Breeze Airways will operate flights to Hartford, Connecticut; Providence, Rhode Island; Columbus, Ohio; Norfolk, Virginia; and Los Angeles, California.

It’s part of a massive expansion for Breeze Airways’ U.S. flights.

“The Savannah Airport Commission greatly appreciates Breeze Airways’ decision to add SAV to their route structure,” said Savannah Airport Commission Chairman Steve Green. “Adding these five cities to our list of nonstop markets is very significant for us and the region we serve.”

“Service to LAX has been a top priority of ours for several years now and will be a tremendous boost to our film and TV production industries by simplifying travel to and from the West Coast.”

The flights to Hartford and Providence begin June 3, while Columbus routes launch the day after. Norfolk and LA flights will start July 1.

More details:

Hartford: Monday, Wednesday, Friday | Fares starting at $49 one way

Providence: Monday and Friday | Summer seasonal route | Fares starting at $59 one way

Columbus: Wednesday and Saturday | Summer seasonal route | Fares starting at $49

Norfolk: Monday and Friday | Summer seasonal route | Fares starting at $49 one way

Los Angeles: Monday and Friday | Fares staring at $99 one way

Breeze Airways, founded by David Neeleman, began flights last May.