HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Authorities in the Lowcountry are investigating after a woman was found dead Friday on a Hilton Head Island beach.

Details are limited at this time, but officials tell News 3 the woman was found around 2 p.m. near The Sea Pines Resort.

The cause of death is under investigation by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

