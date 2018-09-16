BREAKING: Two people killed during police chase in Long County

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating after a deadly police chase Saturday evening in Long County.

Two people were killed.

They say the pedestrians were struck and killed by a suspect attempting to flee from police in Ludowici.

A Liberty Country deputy attempted to stop a vehicle on Leroy Coffer Highway around 6 p.m. when the driver refused to stop and began speeding. The vehicle continued onto West Oglethorpe Highway into Hinesville with speeds exceeding 100 mph.

Hinesville Police officers blocked off intersections to allow the chase to pass safely.

The chase continued through Liberty County into neighboring Long County.

GSP picked up on the chase inside Long Country, and as the motorist entered Ludowici, he struck a pedestrian who was outside his vehicle. The driver continued on several feet after hitting the pedestrian, and lost control entering the Flash Food service station on Highway 84. The driver then struck a motorcyclist killing him before he ultimately slammed into the gas station vacuum cleaner and came to a stop.

The suspect was arrested on the scene.

So far, GSP has not released the identifies of the victims.

News 3 will continue to update this story.