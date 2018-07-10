Fire system malfunction to blame for suspension of Savannah-Chatham 911 services

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - Chatham County authorities say a fire system switch malfunction was the cause of a temporary suspension of 911 operations early Tuesday morning.

According to a spokeswoman for Chatham County, a fire system emergency switch, which controls the fire system used for the server and data center in a separate part of the building, malfunctioned.

All occupants in the building were evacuated for a few minutes as it was investigated. Several operators went to an E911 backup center at the Savannah Civic Center as a precaution.

Chatham County says that no calls were missed and there was "little to no impact" on residents.

Tonight at 10 & 11 on News 3, hear how the county plans to prevent an incident like this from happening in the future.