Mandatory evacuations ordered for Beaufort, Jasper counties ahead of Florence

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) - Governor Henry McMaster on Monday issued a mandatory evacuation order for 8 South Carolina counties.

The following counties will be under the order beginning noon on Tuesday: Jasper, Beaufort, Colleton, Berkeley, Charleston, Dorchester, Horry and Georgetown.

At noon, lane reversals will be put in place along the interstate.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) lanes on Highway 278 and U.S. 21 will not be reversed, but law enforcement will be standing by if it is needed.

All schools and non-essential state offices will be closed Tuesday in Beaufort, Jasper and Colleton counties. Mandatory medical and nursing home evacuations have also been ordered.

School closures are in place for 26 South Carolina counties, which includes Hampton.

Important resources for Lowcountry residents:

