BREAKING: Federal inmate being housed at Chatham County jail dies

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) - The U.S. Marshals Office confirms to News 3 that an inmate in their custody being housed at the Chatham County jail has died.



We're told Michael McLemore, 26, was booked into the Chatham County Sheriff's Office on May 28th after he was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Office for possession of child pornography.



According to the Marshal's Office, McLemore was hospitalized earlier this week after a suicide attempt. He died Friday afternoon.



The GBI has been called in to assist with the investigation.