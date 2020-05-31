BREAKING: Citywide curfew announced for Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Mayor Van Johnson announced Sunday the implementation of a citywide curfew to remain in effect “while necessary.”

The curfew will extend from 8:30 p.m. to 7 a.m. nightly.

“We have experienced a great day of peaceful demonstrations, necessary dialogue, unity and solidarity,” said Johnson “We want to continue to ensure the safety of our citizens, visitors and the protection of property. This is an uncomfortable, but necessary step in making that happen.”

The city said anyone out after the curfew should expect to be stopped and questioned.

