BREAKING: Chatham County Jury renders verdict in Foley double murder trial

After three days of deliberations, a Chatham County Jury renders a verdict in the trial of five men charged in the shooting death of Rebecca Foley and James Pastures.

Roderick Parrish, Kevin Smith, Jordan Campbell, Shacqueal Sanders, and Henry Speaks were all charged with murder, aggravated assault, conspiracy and a violation of the criminal street ang prevention act.

4 out of 5 of the defendants have been found GUILTY of murder.

The one defendant, Kevin Smith was found guilty of possession of a firearm and a violation of the street gang prevention act. However, the jury was deadlocked on the felony murder charge.

Foley, a Savannah State University student, was driving into her apartment complex off White Bluff Road back in 2013 when she was shot and killed. Police believe the shooting was part of an initiation process.

Prosecutors say Pastures was later killed because the suspects believed he would talk to police.