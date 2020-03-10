BREAKING: Candler Hospital patient under investigation for coronavirus

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Savannah patient is under investigation for COVID-19, according to a spokesman for St. Joseph’s/Candler.

News 3 is told the patient is at Candler Hospital, located on Reynolds Street.

According to hospital spokesman Scott Larson, the patient has been in isolation.

A sample was sent to the state health department on Monday. The hospital is awaiting test results, which are expected to return Wednesday or Thursday.

“The test very well could come back negative,” Larson said.

Details about the patient’s identity will not be released.

St. Joseph’s/Candler has been screening patients for COVID-19 by asking about recent travel history and monitoring symptoms of the infectious disease to include a fever, cough and shortness of breath.

