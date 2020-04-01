BREAKING: Bryan County resident dies from COVID-19

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Officials say a Bryan County resident has died due to the novel coronavirus.

According to the Coastal Health District Wednesday, the individual was a 65-year-old man with underlying medical conditions.

This marks the first COVID-19 death in Bryan County and the third in the Coastal Empire. Two residents of Chatham County also died from coronavirus complications.

Over in the Lowcountry, a Beaufort County resident has died because of the virus.

As of Tuesday night, more than 90 cases of the virus have been reported in the Coastal Empire.

Statewide, at least 125 people have died as a result of COVID-19.

“It’s possible a person can be contagious without even having symptoms,” CHD stated. “Georgians of all ages should practice social distancing as much as possible.”

Residents are urged to avoid unnecessary contact with those outside of your household in addition to often washing your hands and isolating yourself if you become sick.

For more on Georgia’s coronavirus cases, visit here.