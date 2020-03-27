BREAKING: All non-essential businesses to close on Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Tybee Island’s mayor took further emergency action against COVID-19 Friday announcing the closure of all non-essential businesses.

According to Mayor Shirley Sessions, the mandate will go into effect Saturday, March 28 until Thursday, April 9.

Non-essential businesses, according to the city, are defined as:

gift shops

clothing stores or shops

art shops

vaping stores

golf cart or motorized vehicle rental businesses

businesses that provide bicycle or rentals of similar transportation devices (such as but not limited to scooters, skateboards and surfboards)

The order also prohibits the use of public playground equipment and courts, groups in excess of 10 in public parks, and recreational sports “whether formally or informally organized.”

“Excluded from the closure order are businesses which provide essential services or products including hardware, plumbing, and building materials and all other businesses not described above as non-essential,” the mayor added.

On Wednesday, Sessions announced that all restaurants must close dine-in services and convert to takeout or delivery services only.

Tybee’s beaches have been closed since last Friday when open consumption of alcohol was also banned.

Sessions said these directives help stop the spread of COVID-19 and “protect the health and safety of Tybee Island residents – 40 percent of whom fall into a high-risk category for coronavirus.”

Read the full amendment to the March 20 emergency order here.