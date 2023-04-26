SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Sylvia Wallis is an educator, a mother and a devoted grandmother to eight grandchildren. Family is everything to her and her three daughters.

But a year ago, her family didn’t know if she’d still be here to watch her grandkids grow up.

On April 14, 2022, symptoms came on suddenly and seemingly out of nowhere, and Sylvia suffered a stroke at the elementary school where she worked.

“A grandparent noticed, when I was on the phone with her, and doing announcements, she noticed that my speech started to be slurred, so she called my front office,” Sylvia recalled. “My secretary immediately called my nurse, the nurse came in and checked and by that time, my whole right side was paralyzed and I could not speak.”

They immediately called 911, and Sylvia was rushed to Memorial Health — the only local hospital with a stroke intervention program.

“She had what’s called and ischemic stroke, which is where the blood flow to a certain part of the brain is blocked and the part of the brain that was blocked on her is the part of the brain that covers the right side of the body and language function,” said neurosurgeon and Sylvia’s son in law, Dr. Jay Howington.

Her loved ones say without her staff’s quick thinking, Sylvia may not be here today.

“They were so diligent. They knew exactly what was going on, they got her vitals right away, called EMS. I mean they really had the biggest part in saving her that day I think,” said Caroline Sauers, Sylvia’s youngest daughter.

Caroline is also a nurse practitioner who specializes in neurology; she knows how differently things could have gone.

“I’ve been on the other side of the curtain giving the bad news to families a lot and seeing those folks who didn’t have as great as a recovery,” Caroline said.

Now, she wants everyone to remember this life-saving phrase…

“Number one slogan we want everyone to remember is that TIME is BRAIN,” said Caroline. “As soon as you recognize symptoms, don’t sit around and wait. Try to get emergency care as soon as possible.

“It’s so vital to save as much tissue as possible for a good recovery and that was really what I think made the biggest difference that day was that we were able to get her in as soon as possible.”

Thanks to the swift treatment Sylvia received, she not only survived but is thriving in her recovery. Just hours after arriving and getting care, she was alert and speaking again.

She says she’s beyond grateful to be here now to continue to make memories with the people she loves most.