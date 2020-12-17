Boys & Girls Club of the Lowcountry receives grant to start job readiness program for teens

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – The Boys & Girls Club of the Lowcountry wants to better prepare Jasper County teens for their future careers.

Thanks to a new three-year grant of $167,000 from the Congaree Foundation, the organization is starting a job readiness program for 70 to 80 high school students in 2021.

Executive Director Chris Protz says he and his colleagues have been planning a program like this for over a year, and he’s thrilled they can finally start one in 2021.

“I think that will help them set some goals and be better prepared for life,” said Protz. “Obviously, that is our goal as an organization is how can we help our members become successful.”

The new program, which will be called Congaree Career Launch, has a multilateral approach to prepare the students.

Students will learn necessary job training skills, such as resume writing and interview prep, but they will also receive lessons on financial literacy.

Also as part of the program, students will be given part-time positions in the club to get on-the-job experience before being placed with a participating business in the community.

Thus far, Walmart, Peacock Automotive and Dominion Energy have expressed an interest in accepting students.

The beginning of the program will start virtual primarily, but organizers hope to have in-person classes at participating schools in the county.

For more information about the program, contact the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Lowcountry at 843-379-5430.