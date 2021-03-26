Boys and Girls Club facility coming soon to Liberty County

HIENSVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – After more than two decades of waiting, Liberty County is getting its first Boys and Girls Club.

Organizers and board members broke ground Friday on a new facility near Highway 84 in Walthourville. Cedar Hill Mobile Home Park donated nearly 7 acres to the organization to make it happen.

It is part of a public-private partnership between the company and the Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club in Savannah.

The new 2200-foot facility will have a technology center, a gym and classrooms for attendees.

Organizers say it is much needed in the area for its ability to improve safety and development in both young children and teenagers.

“It also helps them with preparation for a job. We do things that would help them get a job, for example, Safe Serve,” said Edna Walthour, the ‘visionary’ of the Liberty County Boys and Girls Club.

She says the first part of the project will be done in 14 months. The organiztion is raising money right now to complete the second part.

Anyone willing to help should contact Walthour at 912-977-0674.

“‘It’s] long, long overdue,” said Malcolm Williams. “I say right now this is an opportunity for our kids to move deeper into the 21st century.”