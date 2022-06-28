SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Locals can help families of fallen first responders this July 4 in the Coastal Empire. The 200 Club of the Coastal Empire is raising money through its semi-annual Boston Butt fundraiser.

If you want to get your hands on some BBQ, place an order and pick up your $35 butt on June 30 or July 1. Swing by the Chatham County Sheriff’s Complex between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The club says it has provided more than $3.8 million to support 100 local families in the 20 counties it serves.

“We are so thankful for the financial support this event provides as we currently have 7 family members in college and you are helping us continue in our mission to provide for our fallen heroes’ families,” said 200 Club President and CEO Mark Dana.

Those interested can order a Boston Butt online or call Frances Dana at 912-721-4418 or email frances@twohundredclub.org to pay with cash or a check.

For more information on the 200 Club, click or tap here.