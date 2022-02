SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A teenager who was charged in a September murder was denied bond by a judge Thursday afternoon.

At a hearing, Judge Benjamin Karpf denied bond to Xavier Peeples, 18. Peeples shot 17-year-old Alphonso Dickerson dead on Crescent Drive on Sept. 24, 2021, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD).

Peeples was 17 at the time of the shooting and was arrested three weeks later.

Dickerson was laid to rest on Oct. 8, 2021.