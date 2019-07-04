Bolton Street drainage project completed Wednesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The City of Savannah finished a $2.4 million drainage project Wednesday.

According to the project manager, the original drainage line on Bolton Street was built by hand over 150 years ago.

Crews replaced old brick in the tunnels with durable fiberglass. The project caused flooding and closed down parts of E. Broad Street for a few days.

The city said this project was necessary to improve drainage for a large part of Downtown Savannah.

“This drains two-thirds of Savannah, and it catches water from Bay Street, to Forsyth Park, to MLK and some places as far south as 37th Street,” Tom Cawhon, senior engineer said. “It’s a major line. It was getting old. There were some missing bricks in there.”

The city said that there are plans for more projects like this one and that they are evaluating other brick lines to see which ones should be replaced next.