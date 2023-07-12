HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — A boil water advisory has been issued in the City of Hinesville.

The water system issued the advisory Wednesday due to a water main break in the Cherokee Rose and Cherokee Station subdivisions that caused a lack of water pressure.

Officials say the advisory will remain in place until samples have been collected and analyzed.

They say the advisory is being issued out of an abundance of caution due to the potential of health hazards possible due to microbial contamination in areas with low water pressure.

Residents that have experienced water outages or low water pressures are advised to use only boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking, cooking, or preparing food.

To properly boil tap water for use, customers should:

• Heat water until bubbles come quickly from the bottom of the container;

• Continue heating the water for one minute once it begins to boil;

• Remove the water from the heat source and allow to cool before use.

During a Boil Water Advisory, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends that

boiled tap water or bottled water be used for the following:

• Drinking

• Brushing teeth

• Washing food and preparing food and baby formula

• Making ice

• Drinking water for pets

Other activities such as clothes washing, dishwashing and other uses can be done

without boiling tap water, if done properly.