Boil water advisory issued for Palmetto Bluff due to water main break

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — A boil water advisory has been issued for a Bluffton neighborhood.

Related Content Lowcountry family says medical marijuana bill could be gamechanger for Autistic daughter

The Beaufort-Jasper Water and Sewer Authority (BJSWA) issued a precautionary boil water advisory for the Palmetto Bluff community on Thursday afternoon due to a water main break in the area causing low pressure.

Residents of the neighborhood are advised to boil their water before drinking, cooking, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and giving to pets.

Officials recommend residents boil their water for at least one minute or use bottled water while the advisory is in effect.

Crews are currently working to restore the water main. There is no estimated time of repair at this time.