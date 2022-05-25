GUYTON, Ga. (WSAV) — A boil water advisory has been issued for the City of Guyton.

The advisory was issued due to water main extension services along Highway 17, which can cause water levels to drop to very low levels. Officials say there is the potential a health hazard may exist due to microbial contamination in these areas without positive pressure.

Residents are advised to use only boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking, cooking, or preparing food.

To properly boil tap water for use, customers should:

• Heat water until bubbles come quickly from the bottom of the container;

• Continue heating the water for one minute once it begins to boil;

• Remove the water from the heat source and allow to cool before use.

The CDC recommends that boiled tap water or bottled water be used for drinking, brushing teeth, washing/preparing food or baby formula, making ice, and water for pets.



The advisory is in effect until the City determines that there is no longer a public health concern. Once the advisory is lifted, should flush all faucets for a minimum of two minutes before using.

For questions, contact Charles Heino at 912-445-0050.