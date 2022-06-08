DARIEN, Ga. (WSAV) – Darien Public Works issued a boil advisory for the city on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Public Works said water services were down in certain areas of the city but had been restored.

Until further notice, residents are asked to:

Disinfect water by boiling at a rolling boil for 1 minute.

Do not consume tap water that has not been disinfected, ice or drinks made from tap water that has not been disinfected, or raw foods rinsed with tap water that has not been disinfected.

Provide pets with boiled water after it is cooled, or bottled water.

Sanitize dishes by washing in dishwashing machines that have a dry cycle or a final rinse that exceeds 113E F for 20 minutes or 122E F for 5 minutes or 162E F for 1 minute. Hand-washed dishes should be rinsed for one minute in a dilute bleach solution (1 tablespoon per gallon) and allowed to air dry.

Safe alternatives to tap water include bottled, treated or distilled water that can be purchased at local stores.

It is OK to wash clothes under a boil advisory, the city advised.

Once the boil water advisory is lifted, Darien Public Works recommends you:

Flush household pipes/faucets. As general guidance, run cold water faucets for 3 minutes each if they have not been used in the last 24 hours.

Run hot water for at least 3-5 minutes to flush out the hot water system.

Any residents with questions regarding the advisory can call Darien City Hall at 912-437-6686.