Port Wentworth boil water advisory remains in effect

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) — A boil water advisory remains in effect for some Port Wentworth residents.

The city issued the precautionary advisory Saturday following an incident with the water system.

City officials said some residents experienced very low water pressure because of a valve malfunction. However, water pressure was stabilized on Saturday.

Still, residents and businesses north of the Sonny Dixon interchange are urged to boil their tap water used for drinking, cooking, preparing food, brushing teeth or giving to pets.

Boil the water until bubbles rise quickly and let it boil for at least one minute.

Monday morning, city officials told WSAV the advisory is expected to be lifted Tuesday once lab results are received.