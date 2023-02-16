EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – A boil advisory prompted by a main water line break Monday has been lifted in Effingham County.

The Effingham County Emergency Management Agency said public works received bacteria test results, giving the water supply the “all clear.”

“We appreciate the public’s patience and understanding, as officials worked through this line rupture, got the lines repaired, and made sure our drinking water was safe again,” the agency stated.

Monday night, a major water system leak impacted a 30-inch waterline in north Chatham County that serves as the primary supply for Effingham County.

Due to the loss of water pressure that resulted, customers were placed under a boil water advisory as a precaution.