CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story stated the advisory was lifted for Effingham County.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A boil advisory for portions of Chatham County has been lifted, the city of Savannah announced Wednesday.

According to the county’s emergency management agency, the advisory remains in place in Effingham County. Water sample results there aren’t finished.

Officials said anyone who experienced a water pressure loss in Effingham County during the water main break should continue boiling their water for at least a minute before drinking or consuming it.

Monday night, a major water system leak impacted a 30-inch waterline in north Chatham County that serves as the primary supply for Effingham County.

Due to the loss of water pressure that resulted, customers were placed under a boil water advisory as a precaution.

Meanwhile, city staffers collected samples to test for Coliform bacteria in Chatham County. All samples have tested negative, officials said, indicating the water is safe to drink.

All customers can resume normal water usage.