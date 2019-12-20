Boeing’s Atlas V Rocket cuts through the sky over Coastal Empire

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV/AP) – A rocket streaking through the sky caught many Coastal Empire residents by surprise Friday morning.

That streak was Boeing’s Atlas V rocket after blasting off from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The rocket carrying Boeing’s new Starliner capsule was sent on its first test flight, a dress rehearsal for next year’s inaugural launch with astronauts.

Many early riser’s along the Coastal Empire spotted the rocket up above, including the Tybee Island Police Department.

“It was a nice surprise early on a Friday morning!” tweeted Tybee Island Police.

According to the Associated Press, everything went flawlessly as the Atlas V rocket lifted off with the Starliner.

But a half-hour into the flight, Boeing reported that the capsule didn’t get into the right orbit to reach the International Space Station.

Officials say controllers are looking at all their options and stress that the capsule is in a safe and stable orbit.