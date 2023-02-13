WALTERBORO, S.C. (WSAV) – Newly released bodycam video shows law enforcement responding to the Murdaugh family’s hunting property on the night Maggie and Paul were found dead.

Disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh is on trial for their June 7, 2021 murders.

The video, shown to the jury in the first week of testimony, was ordered to be released by Judge Clifton Newman with the victims’ bodies blurred.

The footage shows the first Colleton County deputy, Daniel Greene, arriving on the crime scene and speaking with Alex.

“It’s bad,” he told the deputy.

“This is a long story. My son was in a boatwreck months back. He’s been getting threats,” Murdaugh continued. “Most of it’s been benign stuff we didn’t take serious. You know, he’s been getting punched. I know that’s what it is.”

Greene testified that when he arrived, he saw Murdaugh talking on the phone, standing near where the bodies were found, with a shotgun resting against his truck that Murdaugh said he grabbed for protection.

“He was upset, but I didn’t see any visible tears,” Greene said.

