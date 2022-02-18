Body of Wayne County fisherman recovered from Altamaha River

JESUP, Ga. (WSAV) – A Wayne County man’s body was recovered Friday from the Altamaha River, according to the emergency management agency (EMA).

Wayne County EMA Director Donnie Ray said the man’s boat capsized near the Pig Farm Landing boat ramp. That’s about 10 miles north of Jesup.

Ray said the man, an avid fisherman, went fishing Thursday evening. His boat was later found floating upside down in the water.

Members of the EMA, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia Department of Natural Resources searched the waters and discovered the body around 3:30 a.m. Friday, roughly a quarter-mile from the boat landing.

Officials said the man was wearing a life vest when found.

The man was 50 years old, according to Ray. His name has not yet been released.